

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE (dpa-AFX) - The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) reported pretax profit of 398 million pounds for the year ended 30 September 2018 compared to 342 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations to owners of the parent was 27.07 pence compared to 23.78 pence. Underlying earnings per share to owners of the parent from continuing operations was 32.35 pence compared to 30.18 pence.



Statutory revenue grew by 8% to 1.85 billion pounds from 1.71 billion pounds, reflecting organic growth, the full year impact of prior period acquisitions and foreign exchange movements experienced throughout the year. Sage achieved organic revenue growth of 6.8% to 1.82 billion pounds, for the year.



The Board proposed a 7% increase in the total ordinary dividend per share for the year to 16.50 pence per share.



The management expects fiscal 2019 recurring revenue growth of between 8% to 9%.



