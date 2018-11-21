

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Engineering services company Babcock International Group Plc. (BAB.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before tax plunged 64 percent to 65.1 million pounds from 181.9 million pounds last year.



Basic earnings per share were 11.5 pence, down 62 percent from 30.5 pence a year ago.



The company said exceptional charges of 120 million pounds, related to reshaping Oil and Gas business, exits and disposals programme and rightsizing capacity across sectors, including exit of Appledore shipyard, were reported in the period.



Underlying pre-tax profit was 245.5 million pounds, compared to 239.5 million pounds last year. Underlying earnings per share were 39.9 pence, compared to 38.7 pence a year ago.



Revenue dropped 2.7 percent to 2.26 billion pounds from 2.32 billion pounds a year ago. Underlying revenue was 2.58 billion pounds from 2.64 billion pounds last year.



Further, the company announced interim dividend, up 3.6% to 7.1p, reflecting confidence in the prospects for the Group and sustained cash generation.



The company said outlook for this year is unchanged. The company continues to see low single digit underlying organic revenue growth at constant exchange rates with improved margins to last year.



