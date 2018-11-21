Kleresca Employs Industrial Postdoc Researcher to Investigate Impact of Fluorescent Light Energy (FLE) on Human Immune System

BALLERUP, Denmark, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Kleresca, a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialisation of a unique biophotonic technology in dermatology, has strengthened its research activities by employing an industrial postdoc to investigate the impact of FLE on skin macrophages.

Dr. Maiken Mellergaard, PhD in Immunology and Infectious Diseases, has been employed as industrial postdoc by Kleresca in collaboration with University of Copenhagen (UCPH) to investigate how FLE impacts the macrophages in the human immune system.

According to the Kleresca General Manager, an increase of the current knowledge of the FLE technology is a prerequisite for dispersing the technology into more therapeutic areas for the benefit of patients worldwide.

"We are very excited to welcome Dr. Mellergaard to the team. She will help us understand our technology in more detail in relation to the immune system. This will enable us to develop more treatments for inflammatory skin diseases going forward," says Mr. Mikkel Schoedt, General Manager of Kleresca.

Co-financed by The Innovation Fund Denmark, Dr. Mellergaard is based at the UCPH and reports to the faculty professor as well as to the Director of Clinical and Scientific Affairs in Kleresca.

This constellation is intended to provide an unbiased scientific foundation for the investigation. It also it allows Kleresca access to research facilities and knowledge within different areas of highly relevant research.

Professor at the UCPH Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, Prof. Dr. Søren Skov says:

"This research project focusing on FLE in dermatology opens up for whole new perspectives within immunology and we are excited to be part of it."

Prof. Dr. Søren Skov is the scientific mentor for the postdoc during the entire research period of two years.

