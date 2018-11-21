

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Paragon Banking Group plc (PAG.L) reported that its statutory profit before tax for the year ended 30 September 2018 increased by 25.3% to 181.5 million pounds from 144.8 million pounds last year.



Underlying profit before tax increased 7.8% to 156.5 million pounds from the prior year.



Profits after taxation rose to 145.8 million pounds from 117.2 million pounds last year. Earnings per share grew to 54.2 pence from 41.9 pence in the prior year.



Net interest income grew to 254.6 million pounds from 232.6 million pounds last year.



