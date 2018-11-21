

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's PLC (MARS.L) reported pretax profit of 54.3 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 29 September 2018 compared to 100.3 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 7.0 pence compared to 14.1 pence. The Group noted that there is a net non-underlying charge of 42.9 million pounds after tax, primarily reflecting the external estate valuation undertaken in the period, which resulted in a 39.8 million pounds charge to the income statement. Underlying profit before tax was up 3.9% to 104.0 million pounds from 100.1 million pounds, prior year, principally reflecting the strong performance of Brewing and Taverns. Underlying earnings per share 13.7 pence compared to 14.0 pence.



On a statutory basis, revenue was up 13% to 1.14 billion pounds. The Group recorded a like-for-like (LFL) sales growth of 0.6%, for the period.



The Group said the proposed final dividend of 4.8 pence per share provides a total dividend for the year of 7.5 pence per share.



On current trading, the Group stated that its trading has been solid and in line with its expectations for the first seven weeks of the current year, with growth in both pub like-for-like sales and own and licensed beer volumes.



