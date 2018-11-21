

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Edinburgh Investment Trust plc. (EDIN.L) reported that its return on ordinary activities after taxation for the six months ended 30 September 2018 rose to 116.23 million pounds from 7.53 million pounds last year. Return per basic ordinary share grew to 59.4 pence from 3.8 pence in the prior year.



Net return before finance costs and taxation was 121.02 million pounds up from 12.45 million pounds last year.



The Board has declared a first interim dividend of 6.25 pence, an increase of 7.8%. This will be paid on 30 November 2018 to shareholders on the register on 16 November 2018, with shares quoted ex-dividend on 15 November 2018.



