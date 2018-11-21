

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Helical Bar plc (HLCL.L) reported profit before tax of 29.1 million pounds for the half year to 30 September 2018 compared to 1.2 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 21.6 pence compared to 0.3 pence. Gross profit before net gain on sale and revaluation of Investment properties was 9.56 million pounds compared to 11.94 million pounds, previous year. EPRA loss per share was 4.6 pence compared to a loss of 5.9 pence, last year.



Half year revenue declined to 19.08 million pounds from 33.21 million pounds, previous year. Net rental income was 11.7 million pounds compared to 18.0 million pounds.



The Board has approved the payment of an interim dividend of 2.60 pence per share, an increase of 4.0%. The interim dividend will be paid on 31 December 2018 to Shareholders on the share register on 30 November 2018.



