

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday, with Chinese and Hong Kong markets finishing modestly higher while markets elsewhere across the region closed mostly lower on worries about corporate earnings and slowing global growth.



China's Shanghai Composite index bucked the weak trend to close higher by 0.21 percent at 2,651.51 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.51 percent to finish at 25,971.41.



Japanese shares ended modestly lower after reaching three-week lows earlier in the day amid falling oil prices and worries about weak global growth.



The Nikkei average hit as low as 21,243.38 in early trade, the lowest since Oct. 30, before recouping most of its losses to end the session down 75.58 points or 0.35 percent at 21,507.54. The broader Topix index closed 0.60 percent lower at 1,615.89.



Sumitomo Corp, Inpex, Credit Saison, Dentsu, Takeda Pharma and Olympus slumped 3-9 percent. Department store operator Takashimaya plummeted 16 percent after unveiling fund raising plans.



Nissan Motor rose 0.4 percent after recent steep losses following the arrest of its chairman Carlos Ghosn. Tech stocks also rebounded, with Advantest climbing 4.5 percent and Tokyo Electron rallying 4.9 percent.



Australian markets hit a 15-month low before ending off their day's lows, dragged down by mining and energy stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 29 points or 0.51 percent to 5,642.80, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 37.10 points or 0.64 percent at 5,722.10.



Mining heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto fell over 3 percent as base metal prices fell on worries about global growth amid ongoing uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade war.



Woodside Petroleum, Origin Energy and Santos lost 2-4 percent after oil plunged as much as 7 percent on Tuesday to enter a bear market on worries about rising global supplies and fears of an economic slowdown.



Retail conglomerate Wesfarmers nosedived 27.7 percent after the demerger of its supermarket division Coles Group. Reject Shop soared 14 percent after the discount retailer said it would consider a 'somewhat opportunistic' A$78 million takeover bid for it from Allensford.



The big four banks rose between half a percent and 1.2 percent while investment bank Macquarie Group declined 1.9 percent. In the tech space, Afterpay Touch Group fell more than 5 percent and Computershare lost 3 percent.



New Zealand shares followed global peers lower, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ending down 47.90 points or 0.55 percent at 8,672.40.



A2 Milk tumbled 3.4 percent and Fletcher Building lost 4.7 percent while Trade Me Group soared 16.3 percent after getting a NZ$2.54 billion ($1.72 billion) takeover offer from private equity player Apax Partners.



Overnight, U.S. stocks tumbled as escalating trade tensions, sinking oil prices on global growth fears and concerns about earnings outlook sapped investors' appetite for risk.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 2.2 percent and the S&P 500 shed 1.8 percent to end at their weakest level since late October, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.7 percent to hit its lowest closing level in over seven months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX