Subscription rights in Lån & Spar Bank A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 23 November 2018. As of the same date, ISIN DK0010201532 (LASP) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0061115805 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Lån & Spar Bank T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proportion: 9:32 Shareholders of shares in Lån & Spar Bank A/S will be allocated 9 subscription rights per share. 32 subscription rights will entitle the holder to subscribe for 1 new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 23 November 2018 - 6 December 2018 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 163391 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook Code: LASP T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lån & Spar Bank A/S makes a rights issue of up to 762,187 new shares each bearing a face value of DKK 100. Subscription price is fixed at DKK 459 per share of DKK 100. Subscription period: 27 November 2018 to 10 December 2018, both days included. For further information, please see the prospectus and announcements published by the company.