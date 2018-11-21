sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,895 Euro		-0,021
-1,12 %
WKN: A2JQN9 ISIN: SE0011415710 Ticker-Symbol: D5LA 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOME ENERGY AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DOME ENERGY AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DOME ENERGY AB
DOME ENERGY AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DOME ENERGY AB1,895-1,12 %