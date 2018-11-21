Applied Systems: Bridges Insurance Brokers Ltd Select Applied to Transform into Digital Broker

Brighton, UK, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced that Bridges Insurance Brokers has selected Applied's Digital Broker software to digitally transform. In becoming a digital broker, Bridges Insurance will utilise a cloud-based, foundational broker management system to provide a single view of the business across all lines of business, integrated with customer self-service software to provide a connected customer experience.



"As Bridges Insurance Brokers offers multiple lines of business, it was critical that we chose technology that provides a single source of truth for the brokerage," said Gregory Bridges, managing director, Bridges Insurance Brokers. "We chose Applied's Digital Broker software as it is the only solution in the UK market to enable our business to gain a single view of the business whilst extending access to this source of information to our customers with the integrated customer portal and mobile apps."



As part of Bridge Insurance Brokers digital transformation, the broker will utilise:

Applied TAM that provides brokers the ability to automate daily operational processes, effectively manage customer policy information and seamlessly connect with insurers and policyholders. Through an automated and easy-to-navigate interface, Applied TAM offers greater visibility into customers and day-to-day business operations to reduce time spent on administrative tasks, decrease errors and omission risk, provide a seamless employee onboarding and training experience, and better respond to customer needs.

Applied Cloud utilises Applied's leading purpose-built cloud platform and services designed for the insurance industry, providing reliable and secure delivery of software applications and anytime, anywhere access to business information. Applied's platform provides access to operations recovery, backup encryption, redundancy technology and active failover data centres. The dedicated team of Applied Cloud professionals manages and maintains all hardware upgrades, Applied software updates and system testing processes, increasing brokers' investment value by reducing time and expenses spent managing these processes whilst ensuring availability of the latest software capabilities. Today, more than 87,000 users across four countries rely on Applied Cloud to improve business performance, increase data security and deliver cost savings.

Applied Mobile enables employees to access and manage customer, prospect and insurance information from their broker management system anytime, anywhere via a mobile smartphone or tablet device. The only integrated application available to UK insurance brokers, Applied Mobile allows users to stay connected on-the-go with a direct link to information in their broker management system, providing access to view accounts, contact details and insurance policy information, add prospects, create and manage activities and automate sales operations.

Applied CSR24 enables businesses to meet demand from today's insurance consumers for anytime, anywhere access to information by providing 24/7 access to insurance policy information, claims filing and processing, and insurance documents through a custom-branded client webpage on a computer, tablet and smartphone. Additionally, a mobile app extension of Applied CSR24, Applied MobileInsured, provides brokers the industry's first native, broker-branded mobile application to provide mobile customer self-service via iOS or Android smartphone devices. The mobile app seamlessly integrates with broker management systems to provide customers accurate, convenient access to insurance information whilst on-the-go. By providing greater flexibility and customer service options, brokers can increase customers' satisfaction, build customer loyalty and deliver a more competitive business proposition.

"Insurance brokers all over the world are realising that in order to succeed in the digital age of insurance, they must consolidate multiple, disparate applications to one open, foundational system to gain a single view of the entire business and digitally transform their brokerages," said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems. "With Applied's Digital Broker software, Bridges Insurance Brokers will create more efficiency throughout the business and enhance the customer experience, ultimately driving growth to their organisation."



About Applied Systems



Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognised as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.



