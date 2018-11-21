

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks recovered from a global selloff on Wednesday as Italian bond yields fell after reports that Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini may be willing to compromise on a budget criticized by the European Union.



The European Commission is due to publish its assessment of Italy's draft budgetary plans later in the day.



The benchmark DAX was up 73 points or 0.66 percent at 11,139 in opening deals after declining 1.6 percent the previous day.



The surge in Italian bonds helped lift banks, with Commerzbank rising 1.3 percent and Deutsche Bank adding 1 percent.



Industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp also gained around 1 percent despite reporting a sharp fall in annual profits.



