

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half loss before taxation was 4 million pounds, significantly narrower than last year's loss of 95 million pounds.



The latest results included non-Headline items of 10 million pounds, compared to prior year's 81 million pounds.



Headline profit before tax was 6 million pounds, compared to loss of 14 million pounds last year.



Statutory operating profit was 19 million pounds, compared to loss of 62 million pounds a year ago. Headline EBITDA grew 34.7% to 101 million pounds on revenue growth combined with a continued focus on reducing the cost base of the business.



Statutory revenue declined 0.6% to 822 million pounds from 827 million pounds last year, primarily due to exiting MVNO proposition.



Headline revenue, excluding Carrier and Off-net, grew 3.9% to 771 million pounds reflecting a larger customer base, increased Fibre penetration and growth in data products, offset by continued FLPP ARPU dilution and declining voice usage.



In the second quarter, total headline revenues was 389 million pounds excluding Carrier and Off-net, up 3.7% year-on-year.



Looking ahead, the company said it will continue to see strong momentum in growing the customer base. Headline EBITDA remains in line with expectations, with year on year growth driven by three factors.



The company said it remains on track to deliver plan for the year, with growing Consumer ARPU and increasing revenue leading to strong EBITDA growth.



Separately, TalkTalk announced an acceleration of its full fibre strategy, with the launch of a company to build a new broadband network for Britain. The company, FibreNation, will roll out faster, more reliable broadband to three million homes and businesses.



TalkTalk confirmed that the first three towns to benefit will be Harrogate, Ripon and Knaresborough. The rollout builds upon TalkTalk's full fibre trial in York, which has seen the city benefit from Britain's fastest internet. The combined footprint will reach over 100,000 homes and businesses.



TalkTalk will be the first customer on FibreNation, wholesaling access to the network to sell full fibre services to its customers. The arrangement builds on the successful York trial, where TalkTalk and Sky both wholesale access from the network. Sky will remain a wholesale customer of the new network in the expanded footprint.



TalkTalk said it is in talks with potential partners to find the appropriate long-term capital structure for FibreNation.



TalkTalk shares are trading at 115.69 pence, down 5.18 percent.



