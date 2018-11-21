Silky Tots launches a U.K platform in response to thousands of requests from parents

Mum of two from Australia offers U.K parents a solution to baby baldness and knotted hair

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Australian-born online store Silky Tots officially launches its U.K platform. Silky Tots make a beautiful range of silk bedding for babies that are not your average sheets and pillow cases. Its world's first 'cot slips' help to prevent baby baldness and regrow lost hair. International expansion comes earlier than expected for the small startup with an overwhelming amount of parents requesting the bedding to be available overseas too.

Silky Tots was founded by mum of two, Nikki Bardis after she kept finding clumps of hair in her daughters cot. Research found that there was no safe option available to offer a solution to this problem so Bardis took this into her own hands.

All Silky Tots products are designed in line with the SIDS safety guidelines, fitting snug over a normal cot sheet to create a silky barrier between the babies head and the sheet below. Silk also has a number of extra benefits in addition to helping stimulate hair growth. It is naturally hypoallergenic, is a dust mite repellent assisting asthma sufferers, and is temperature regulating so babies will stay cool in summer and warm in winter.

Ten weeks after launching, Silky Tots was sold out of stock, proving the need for the products. Word spread quickly around the world and soon enough parents from the other countries reached out via Instagram, requesting the products in their countries.

"We are so excited to be expanding Silky Tots internationally only 6 months after launch," says Bardis. "We know parents are always looking for products and services to better their children's lifestyle. The Silky Tots bedding offers a solution to common balding and matted, unmanageable hair. Making sure our kids are comfy when they're sleeping is key we cannot wait for the rest of the world to trial our products."

Consumers can purchase the silk cot slips, bassinet slips, pillowcases and head support pillows at www.silkytots.uk and before and after results can be seen on Instagram at @silkytots or searching bubwokeuplikethis.

