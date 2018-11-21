The Spanish developer is expected to increase capital between 38.5% and 40.7%. The price range has been set between €8.0 and €10.3 per share. The raised funds will be invested mainly in the execution of the contracted portfolio of projects totaling 510 MW, in the acquisition of 13 MW of operating assets in Spain and in the development of its additional portfolio of projects totaling 2.9 GW.Spanish solar company Solarpack has now a date for its IPO: as reported by the company in a filing with the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the prospectus of the Initial Public Offering was approved ...

