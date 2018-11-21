

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - An easing of worries over Italy's budget helped lift French stocks on Wednesday after steep losses in the previous session.



Investors heaved a sigh of relief after newspaper La Stampa reported that Italian Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini might be open to budget revisions.



The European Commission is due to publish its assessment of Italy's draft budgetary plans later in the day.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 29 points or 0.59 percent at 4,953 in opening deals after losing 1.2 percent on Tuesday.



A surge in Italian bonds helped lift banks, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale climbing between 1 percent and 1.6 percent.



Automaker Renault jumped 2.3 percent after it appointed interim leaders to manage the company and oversee its share of a globe-spanning alliance with Nissan Motor following the arrest of Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn in Japan.



Airbus was little changed after it appointed Dominik Asam to succeed Harald Wilhelm as Chief Financial Officer in April 2019.



