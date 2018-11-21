DJ PhosAgro 3Q18 EBITDA Surges 72% YoY to RUB 23.4 bn

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) PhosAgro 3Q18 EBITDA Surges 72% YoY to RUB 23.4 bn 21-Nov-2018 / 10:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 21 November 2018 PhosAgro 3Q18 EBITDA Surges 72% YoY to RUB 23.4 bn Moscow - PhosAgro ("PhosAgro" or "the Company") (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, today announces its interim condensed consolidated IFRS financial results for the three months (3Q) and nine months (9M) ended 30 September 2018. Revenue in 3Q 2018 rose by 35% year-on-year to RUB 62.8 billion (USD 958 million), while EBITDA grew by 72% year-on-year to RUB 23.4 billion (USD 357 million). PhosAgro's third-quarter EBITDA margin increased to 37% in 2018 from 29% in 2017. PhosAgro's 3Q 2018 net income (adjusted for non-cash FX items) more than doubled year-on-year to RUB 12.9 billion (USD 197 million), bringing 9M 2018 adjusted net income to RUB 30.8 billion (USD 502 million), which is 76% higher year-on-year. 3Q 2018 financial and operational highlights RUB million or % 3Q 2018 3Q 2017 Chng 9M 9M Chng, , % 2018 2017 % YoY YoY Revenue 62,778 46,452 35% 174,02 135,57 28% 6 3 EBITDA* 23,385 13,624 72% 56,352 38,511 46% EBITDA margin 37% 29% 8pp 32% 28% 4pp Net income 7,798 7,343 6% 17,631 21,075 -16% Adjusted net 12,879 5,771 123% 30,849 17,490 76% income** 30.09.2018 31.12.2017 Net debt 120,827 119,985 ND/LTM EBITDA 1.7x 2.3x Sales, 000' mt 3Q 2018 3Q 2017 Chng 9M 9M Chng, , % 2018 2017 % YoY YoY Phosphate-based 1,744 1,716 2% 5,143 4,886 5% Nitrogen-based 458 309 48% 1,725 1,205 43% Phosphate rock 695 654 6% 2,119 1,998 6% RUB/USD rates: average 3Q 2018: 65.5; average 3Q 2017: 59.0; as of 30 September 2018: 65.6; as of 31 December 2017: 57.6 *EBITDA is calculated as operating profit adjusted for depreciation and amortisation. ** Adjusted Net Income calculated as Net Income adjusted for Foreign exchange loss PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev said: "While 2018 has seen market turbulence throughout the year and significant uncertainties and risks still exist, PhosAgro is finishing the year in good shape with robust and sustainable growth in EBITDA, record-high quarterly Free Cash Flow generation, recovery in margins above the mid-cycle levels and a decrease in leverage. These factors clearly indicate that the successful implementation of our long-term strategy, which focuses on organic production growth, vertical integration and purity of the product produced, has enabled PhosAgro to fully monetise its cost leadership in the upward macro environment. "Since our IPO in 2011, PhosAgro has always sought to be consistent and predictable with its capital allocation policy in order to maximise both production growth rates and returns for shareholders while minimising risks to credit quality. As part of our long-term strategy, PhosAgro has spent up to 50-60% of EBITDA on investments into its Russian assets over the past five years. Today we can see a material positive impact on our earnings from these large-scale investments, and the Company can take a slightly modified approach to its dividend policy by paying out up to 75% of free cash flow as dividends, which represents a double-digit annualised dividend yield (based on 3Q numbers). On top of the attractive dividend yield, this cash flow distribution leaves room for the comfortable repayment of RUB-denominated debt in December 2018 and to reduce further PhosAgro's leverage by the year-end. "In terms of the short-term outlook, while we see some signs of the seasonal price correction that is regularly seen in November-January, this is likely to be limited given the rising cash costs in the industry. For PhosAgro, we believe that the profitability metrics we achieved in 3Q 2018 are sustainable, with further potential upside from projects that are currently under construction. This will enable us to balance the volume of new investments to ensure stable high growth rates while offering existing and new shareholders profitability on par with our top peers in Russia and abroad." 3Q 2018 market conditions In 3Q 2018, DAP (FOB Tampa) prices averaged USD 434 per tonne, up by 22% (USD 94) year-on-year. The key drivers of the recovery in phosphate prices were: ? Idling of Plant City by Mosaic, resulting in a deficit on the North American market and higher import volumes; ? Slower than expected ramp up of new units in Saudi Arabia and Morocco; ? Healthy import demand in India due to loss-making domestic production of DAP, which was partially offset by the ongoing Rupee depreciation; ? Solid growth of DAP imports to Pakistan in August 2018 by 27% year-on-year to 1.3 mln tonnes, according to NFDC; ? Seasonal recovery of fertilizer demand in Brazil, driven by favourable market conditions for soybeans. In 3Q 2018 Urea (FOB Baltic) averaged USD 260 per tonne vs. USD 205 per tonne in 3Q 2017. This price increase was driven by: ? Further cuts in urea exports from China due to environmental reforms, and from Iran due to recent US sanctions; ? Early start of seasonal demand from India and Brazil driven by low urea inventory levels. Financial performance In 3Q 2018, headline revenue increased by 35% year-on-year to RUB 62.8 billion (USD 958 million) on solid sales in the nitrogen segment (up by 48% year-on-year to 458 kt) and meaningful increases in average prices per tonne in both the phosphate (up by 18% year-on-year to USD 390 per tonne) and nitrogen (up by 30% year-on-year to USD 283 per tonne) segments. The Company increased export revenue by 45% year-on-year to RUB 36.8 billion (USD 561 million), backed by robust demand for phosphate-based and nitrogen-based products in North and Latin America. Revenue from domestic sales grew by 23% year-on-year to RUB 26 billion (USD 397 million). A detailed revenue breakdown by key products is presented below: Revenue by key products RUB million 3Q 2018 3Q Chng, % 9M 2018 9M 2017 Chng, 2017 YoY % YoY DAP/MAP 20,946 16,198 29% 58,461 47,232 24% NPK(S) 18,029 13,712 31% 45,793 34,928 31% PhosRock 5,435 5,006 9% 15,789 15,801 0% Nitrogen-based 8,492 3,984 113% 26,681 15,404 73% products In 3Q 2018, gross profit was RUB 30.2 billion (USD 461 million), with gross profit margin expanding to 48% from 42% in 3Q 2017. Gross profit and margin performance for the phosphate and nitrogen segments were as follows: ? The phosphate segment saw a 45% year-on-year increase in gross profit to RUB 25.0 billion (USD 382 million), with a gross margin of 49%, compared to 43% in 3Q 2017. ? Gross profit for the nitrogen segment increased by 2.6 times year-on-year to RUB 5.0 billion (USD 76.5 million). Gross margin for the segment jumped by 12 p.p. year-on-year to 57%. EBITDA in 3Q 2018 amounted to RUB 23.4 billion (USD 357 million), up by 72% year-on-year, while EBITDA margin nearly reached a three-year high at 37%. Net profit adjusted for non-cash FX items amounted to RUB 12.9 billion (USD 197 million) in 3Q 2018, more than doubling year-on-year. The RUB depreciated by 11% year-on-year against the USD during the quarter (the average RUB/USD exchange rates for 3Q 2018 and 3Q 2017 were RUB 65.5 and RUB 59.0 respectively), which had a net positive impact, as prices for most of the Company's products are denominated in USD, while costs are primarily RUB-based. The depreciation of the RUB as of 30 September 2018 (RUB 65.6 per USD) compared to 30 June 2018 (RUB 62.8 per USD) resulted in an FX loss of RUB 5.1 billion (vs. a RUB 1.6 billion gain in 3Q 2017). Net operating cash flow in 3Q 2018 increased by 125% year-on-year to RUB 22.9 billion (USD 350 million) primarily driven by profitability growth coupled with working capital release. The growth in net operating cash flow resulted in free cash flow (net operating cash flow minus cash flows used in investing activities) for the quarter of RUB 12.4 billion (USD 189 million) which represents a quarterly record since the Company became publicly-listed. Capital expenditure in 3Q 2018 totalled around RUB 10.0 billion (USD 152 million). The main capex spending was on scheduled maintenance and development of the upstream business, as well as on construction of new sulphuric and nitric acid plants. As of the end of September 2018, net debt totalled RUB 120.8 billion (USD 1.8 billion), bringing the net debt/LTM EBITDA ratio to a two-year low of 1.7x, thanks to positive dynamics in EBITDA performance and repayments of some short-term commitments. Cost of Sales RUB million 3Q 3Q Chng 9M 9M 2017 Chng, % YoY 201 201 , % 201 8 7 YoY 8 Materials 10, 8,5 21% 28, 23,589 20%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2018 04:31 ET (09:31 GMT)

DJ PhosAgro 3Q18 EBITDA Surges 72% YoY to RUB 23.4 bn -2-

and 353 69 268 services D&A 5,3 3,6 46% 14, 9,546 57% 54 73 990 Natural gas 2,6 2,5 7% 9,4 6,424 46% 85 20 03 Salaries 3,1 2,6 18% 9,5 8,250 16% and social 65 74 40 contributio ns Sulphur and 2,5 1,6 58% 7,7 4,391 76% sulph. acid 61 19 35 Potash 3,1 2,7 14% 7,7 6,514 18% 62 75 18 Chemical 1,6 1,4 16% 4,6 4,092 14% fertilisers 41 14 72 and other products for resale Electricity 1,3 1,3 -4% 4,1 4,112 2% 27 87 95 Ammonium 506 308 64% 2,1 1,328 59% sulphate 05 Ammonia 914 1,2 -28% 2,7 5,637 -52% 73 20 Fuel 876 738 19% 2,7 2,494 11% 64 Heating 70 66 6% 402 484 -17% energy Total 32, 27, 21% 94,512 76,861 32% 614 016 Cost of sales rose by 21% year-on-year in 3Q 2018 to RUB 32.6 billion (USD 498 million). The key factors behind the changes are: ? Materials and services were up 21% year-on-year to RUB 10.4 billion (USD 159 million) mainly driven by a 15.4% year-on-year increase in PPI and 2.2% growth in overall fertilizer production; ? Depreciation rose by 46% year-on-year to RUB 5.4 billion (USD 82 million) due to the commissioning of new ammonia and urea facilities in 3Q 2017 and modernisation of ANOF-3; ? Costs for natural gas were up by 7% year-on-year to RUB 2.7 billion (USD 41 million) due to a 13% year-on-year growth in ammonia production, offset by better production efficiency. ? Salaries and social contributions increased by 18% year-on-year to RUB 3.2 billion (USD 48 million), due to an increase in headcount and growth in average salary; ? Sulphur and sulphuric acid costs increased by 58% year-on-year to RUB 2.6 billion (USD 40 million), mainly driven by a 77% year-on-year increase in the average purchase price for sulphur and sulphuric acid, which was partially offset by an 11% decrease in volumes; ? Ammonium sulphate costs were up by 64% to RUB 0.5 billion (USD 8 million) due to increased production of certain grades of NPK and NPS where ammonium sulphate is used as the feedstock. ? Costs for ammonia declined by 28% year-on-year to RUB 0.9 billion (USD 14 million) thanks to the ramp up of PhosAgro's new ammonia line and the ensuing substantial decrease in purchased volumes. Administrative expenses for 3Q 2018 were up by 11% year-on-year to RUB 3.9 billion (USD 60 million), mainly due to a 9% growth in personnel costs to RUB 2.2 billion (USD 34 million). In 3Q 2018, selling expenses increased by 36% year-on-year to RUB 7.4 billion (USD 113 million). The main factors behind this growth were: 1) freight, port and stevedoring expenses rose by 62% year-on-year to RUB 3.6 billion (USD 55 million) primarily due to 13% growth in shipping rates combined with the RUB devaluation (the majority of freight and stevedoring tariffs are denominated in USD), almost 30% year-on-year increase in export sales of fertilizers shipped by sea, as well as focus on long haul CFR destinations; 2) spending on transportation grew by 7.4% year-on-year to RUB 2.5 billion (USD 38 million), driven by a 7% year-on-year growth in overall sales. Outlook Market outlook In the short term, demand is expected to remain firm with limited risk of price corrections, based on the following: Upward factors: ? The start of the high season in China in November-December, when local producers will turn their focus to the domestic market; ? Seasonal recovery of demand for DAP/NPK in Europe in 1Q 2019; ? Healthy seasonal imports of phosphates to India and Brazil in 1H 2019 due to low inventories and more restocking. Downward factors: ? In 4Q 2018, PhosAgro expects a seasonal slowdown in core markets (USA, India, Brazil); ? Rising competition and the ramping-up of new capacities from Maaden 2 are still the main factors that could limit a further upward trend in phosphate prices. Conference call and webcast PhosAgro will hold a conference call and webcast today at 13:30 London time (16:30 Moscow; 08:30 New York). The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line. Webcast links: English: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/wcc/r/1880869-1/158FBA0940F08FCDFDC8 4DC3594EFFA8 [1] Russian: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/wcc/r/1880875-1/18B7C10BC348EBE494C2 70C8E76A27BB [2] Participant dial-in numbers: Russian Federation Toll +7 495 646 9315 Russian Federation Toll-Free 8 800 500 9863 United Kingdom Toll +44 207 194 3759 United Kingdom Toll-Free 0800 376 6183 United States Toll-Free 1 844 286 0643 United States Toll +1 646 722 4916 Conference ID numbers: English call: 34265611# Russian call: 41167413# For further information please contact: PJSC PhosAgro Alexander Seleznev, Head of Investor Relations Department +7 495 232 9689 ext 2187 ir@phosagro.ru Timur Belov, Press Officer +7 495 232 9689 EM Sam VanDerlip vanderlip@em-comms.com +44 7554 993 032 +7 499 918 3134 Notes to Editors PhosAgro is one of the leading global vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers. The Company focuses on the production of phosphate-based fertilizers, feed phosphate and high-grade phosphate rock (P2O5 content of not less than 39%). The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe, the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock worldwide and the third largest MAP/DAP producer in the world (excluding China), according to Fertecon. PhosAgro is also one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia. It is Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate. PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 33 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts ("GDRs") for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. *PJSC "PhosAgro"* Consolidated Interim Condensed Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the nine months ended 30 September 2018 (unaudited) Nine months ended Three months ended 30 September 30 September 2018 2017 2018 2017 RUB RUB RUB RUB millio million million million n Revenues 174,02 135,573 62,778 46,452 6 Cost of sales (94,51 (76,861) (32,614 (27,016) 2) ) Gross profit 79,514 58,712 30,164 19,436 Administrative (10,92 (10,531) (3,913) (3,526) expenses 4) Selling (24,26 (17,065) (7,353) (5,398) expenses 3) Taxes, other (2,676 (1,869) (871) (639) than income ) tax Other (1,707 (1,383) (453) (325) expenses, net ) Operating 39,944 27,864 17,574 9,548 profit Finance income 257 399 134 178 Finance costs (4,436 (4,230) (1,991) (2,046) ) Foreign (13,21 3,585 (5,081) 1,572 exchange 8) (loss)/gain, net Share of (640) 251 (724) 100 profit/(loss) of associates, net of provision Profit before 21,907 27,869 9,912 9,352 tax Income tax (4,276 (6,794) (2,114) (2,009) expense ) Profit for the 17,631 21,075 7,798 7,343 period Attributable to: Non-controllin 55 (3) 30 (1) g interests ^ Shareholders 17,576 21,078 7,768 7,344 of the Parent Other comprehensive income/(loss) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign 2,345 (600) 907 (171) currency translation difference Other 2,345 (600) 907 (171) comprehensive income/(loss) for the period Total 19,976 20,475 8,705 7,172 comprehensive income for the period Attributable to: Non-controllin 55 (3) 30 (1) g interests ^ Shareholders 19,921 20,478 8,675 7,173 of the Parent Basic and 136 163 60 57 diluted earnings per share (in RUB) *PJSC "PhosAgro"* Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2018 (unaudited) 30 September 2018 31 December 2017 RUB million RUB million Assets Property, plant and 181,553 175,113 equipment Catalysts 1,900 1,900 Advances issued for 5,108 2,334 property, plant and equipment Intangible assets 1,830 1,773

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2018 04:31 ET (09:31 GMT)

Investments in associates 490 969 Deferred tax assets 7,820 5,371 Other non-current assets 1,879 1,955 Non-current assets 200,580 189,415 Other current investments 341 352 Inventories 26,083 25,445 Trade and other receivables 31,496 33,727 Cash and cash equivalents 11,956 2,691 Current assets 69,876 62,215 Total assets 270,456 251,630 Equity Share capital 372 372 Share premium 7,494 7,494 Retained earnings 95,286 85,480 Other reserves 7,112 4,767 Equity attributable to 110,264 98,113 shareholders of the Parent Equity attributable to 184 129 non-controlling interests Total equity 110,448 98,242 Liabilities Loans and borrowings 110,409 76,530 Finance lease liabilities 468 1,004 Defined benefit obligations 951 950 Deferred tax liabilities 8,563 7,914 Non-current liabilities 120,391 86,398 Loans and borrowings 21,051 44,025 Finance lease liabilities 855 1,117 Trade and other payables 17,520 21,848 Other current liabilities 191 - Current liabilities 39,617 66,990 Total equity and 270,456 251,630 liabilities *PJSC "PhosAgro"* Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement of Cash Flows for the nine months ended 30 September 2018 (unaudited) Nine months ended 30 September 2018 2017 RUB million RUB million Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 21,907 27,869 Adjustments for: ' Depreciation and 16,408 10,647 amortisation Loss on disposal of 394 764 property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Finance income (257) (415) Finance costs 4,436 4,246 Share of profit of 640 (251) associates, net of provision Foreign exchange 13,213 (3,589) loss/(gain) net Operating profit 56,741 39,271 before changes in working capital and provisions Increase in (206) (4,339) inventories Decrease in trade and 2,672 5,621 other receivables Decrease in trade and (3,028) (4,159) other payables Cash flows from 56,179 36,394 operations before income taxes and interest paid Income tax paid (3,671) (6,743) Finance costs paid (3,059) (3,184) Cash flows from 49,449 26,467 operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of (26,578) (23,294) property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (Issue)/repayment of (365) 414 loans issued, net Proceeds from disposal 14 193 of property, plant and equipment Finance income 148 228 received (Acquisition)/disposal (8) 381 of investments, net Other payments (599) - Cash flows used in (27,388) (22,078) investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from 69,146 76,254 borrowings Repayment of (74,248) (69,215) borrowings Dividends paid to (7,770) (11,655) shareholders of the Parent Dividends paid to - (5) non-controlling interests Finance leases paid (994) (1,012) Payments for 97 - settlement of derivatives, net Cash flows used in (13,769) (5,633) financing activities Net 8,292 (1,244) increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash 2,691 7,261 equivalents at 1 January Effect of exchange 973 111 rates fluctuations Cash and cash 11,956 6,128 equivalents at 30 September ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: QRT TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 635400F8A3KGJIIBIK95 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 6621 EQS News ID: 749363 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f78a7d242182ada9b293c7447d2fae07&application_id=749363&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b72a32400b0ae0996d1fe79173e75c6&application_id=749363&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2018 04:31 ET (09:31 GMT)