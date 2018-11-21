

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks opened lower on Wednesday despite losses on Wall Street overnight and Asia this morning.



Investor sentiment improved somewhat after newspaper La Stampa reported that Italian Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini might be open to budget revisions.



While Johnson Matthey surged after reporting a 19 percent rise in pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2019, shares of Sage and Kingfisher fell after disappointing earnings updates.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 38 points or 0.54 percent at 6,985 in opening deals after closing 0.8 percent lower on Tuesday.



Mining giant BHP edged up slightly on eve of an investor and analyst briefing today in Melbourne on its Capital Allocation Framework.



Johnson Matthey soared 7.2 percent. The company expects its full-year earnings to be at the upper end of expectations.



Home improvement retailer Kingfisher tumbled 2.8 percent. After reporting flat sales for the third quarter, the company said it would exit Russia, Spain and Portugal.



Software group Sage Group lost nearly 4 percent after warning of lower margins this year.



Drugmaker Indivior plummeted 13 percent after losing a U.S. court ruling in a case against Dr Reddy's Laboratories.



