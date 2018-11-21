QuotedData Join the Master Investor Show 2019 Main Stage Line-up

LONDON, November 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Master Investor are pleased to announceaward-winning research house,QuotedData,as a key sponsor for Master Investor Show 2019. Edward Marten, QuotedData's CEO,shall join the Main Stage line-up on Saturday, 6 April, at London's Business Design Centre.

Commenting on QuotedData's sponsorship for a second year running, Edward Marten said:

"We are really excited about the2019Master Investor Show, building on the success of 2018. In 2018, we hosted a lively debate on investment trusts on theMain Stage with some of the best global asset managers, which we will be doing again in 2019.

"In April 2019, for the upcoming show, a selection of our clients will be joining us in the QuotedData village. Private investors will have the opportunity to meet and hear from representatives of some of the best companies, funds and fund managers. They'll also be able to pick up free hard copies of our research and educational guides. Our analysts will be on hand to answer questions and introduce investors to the people that make up our village. The first 15 QuotedData readers who pass our15 minute exam (on page 1 of our latest guide) will be awarded VIP passes to what is the largest private investor event in country. This will be done via our newinvestor events portal. We are excited to partner with Master Investor for the long term, working with their team to build the UK's best private investor show."

Edward Marten will be on the Main Stage in the morning joining an exciting line-up of speakers throughout the day.

Speaking for Master Investor, Ameerah Mian, Partnerships Marketing Manager, said:

"We are pleased to welcome back QuotedData as a sponsor for the second year running. Their skills and expertisein supporting private investors to make informed decisions about their investments complements our offering perfectly. This, paired with their industry relationships, brings an exciting new dynamic to the event, making them an ideal partner."

About QuotedData

QuotedData publishes free, reliable research on carefully selected sectors and companies, some of which is sponsored. QuotedData's highly-experienced team of analysts write with a balanced view - free of opinion and recommendations. Their goal is to provide all the information needed to make investment decisions or to understand in more detail what an adviser is recommending. Currently, at www.quoteddata.com, you will find research on financial stocks, investment trusts, property companies, REITs, biotech and healthcare companies and mining shares. However, their plan is to cover the whole of the UK equity market by the end of 2018.

Founded in 2013, QuotedData is part of Marten & Co, the financial services business that specialises in the provision of high-quality equity investment research to professional investors, as well as offering corporates expertise in access to capital and investor relations.

About Master Investor Ltd.

Master Investor is a digital media and events company producing the UK's leading free investment magazine and hosting the largest annual event for private investors in the UK. The 17th Master Investor Show on 6 April 2019 is expected to attract an audience of up to 5,000 private investors.

The event's main focus is "Connecting companies and investors". Investors participate to meet the executives, founders and board members of public and private companies who exhibit and present at the event. The range of companies exhibiting at the Master Investor Show ranges from early-stage start-ups to public companies with a GBP 100bn market cap.

The event includes presentations by over 50 speakers, including some of the highest profile experts of the UK finance industry. You can find more information at www.masterinvestor.co.uk/show

