=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- personal data: responsible party: name: Johann Strobl (natural person) =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- reason: reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Chief executive officer =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- issuer information: name: Raiffeisen Bank International AG Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- information about deal: ISIN: AT0000606306 description of the financial instrument: RBI share type: acquisition date: 19.11.2018; UTC+01:00 market: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO currency: Euro price volume EUR 26,9993 10.000 total volume: 10.000 total price: EUR 269.993,00 average price: EUR 26,9993 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Further inquiry note: Raiffeisen Bank International AG Christoph Lehner, Head of Group Compliance +43 1 71707-1456 Am Stadtpark 9 1030 Wien end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 21, 2018 04:36 ET (09:36 GMT)