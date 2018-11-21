EXCHANGE NOTICE, NOVEMBER 21, 2018 SHARES RAISIO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 89,200 K shares converted into V shares will be traded together with the old V shares of Raisio Oyj as of November 22, 2018. Identifiers of Raisio Oyj's share: Trading code: RAIKV ISIN code: FI0009800395 Orderbook id: 24335 Number of shares: 31,849,759 Trading code: RAIVV ISIN code: FI0009002943 Orderbook id: 24336 Number of shares: 133,299,271 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaqomx.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE, 21. MARRASKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET RAISIO OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO Raisio Oyj:n K-osakkeista V-osakkeiksi muunnetut 89 200 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Raisio Oyj:n V-osakkeiden kanssa 22. marraskuuta 2018 alkaen Perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIKV ISIN-koodi: FI0009800395 id: 24335 Osakemäärä: 31 849 759 Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIVV ISIN-koodi: FI0009002943 id: 24336 Osakemäärä: 133 299 271 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaqomx.com, +358 9 6166 7260