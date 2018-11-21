Global Water Meter Market to Upsurge Owing to the Global Advancement of Water Infrastructure Segment and Efforts to Decrease the Quantity of Non-Revenue Water: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Water Meter Market is estimated to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to the global advancement of water infrastructure segment and efforts to decrease the quantity of non-revenue water. Water meter is a device that measures the use of water. Just like the electricity and gas meters, water meters record the quantity of water used. The monthly charges for water and sewerage services are calculated from the meter by using the meter reading. Water meters are classified in four types namely, water meters, ice meters, moisture meters, and hygrometers (for air humidity). They are also used in all sectors such as farming, residential purposes, and commercial areas. In farming, gauging the irrigation water with the help of water meters is an accurate way for watering crops. Water meters monitor the system's performance, records the total use of water and verifies pH levels in water collected against the water pumped. The different types of water utilities across globe has forced the installation of water meters since these gadgets have improved throughout the years to assist customers and professional co-operations to understand the measure of water usage. The accuracy of water meters enhances charging policies and allows utilities to control water use and reduce its wastage. In the past, few types of water meters have positively influenced water meter market to rise substantially. This is due to the growing importance in checking water, vitality and reducing the use on water bills. The obvious fact about draining water assets have raised issues concerning measures to reduce water utilization and wastage across globe, thereby impacting water meter market. Governments of different economies in the world are taking initiatives for reducing wastage by highlighting and introducing different water meters to inspect the required water measure for various purposes, its wastage and techniques for preservation. The prospective buyers worldwide are accepting the water meters since they control the bill charges, subsequently sparing performance and assets. The constant technological innovations have triggered the acceptance of powerful water meters, which has extended the use of water meters in the past years. Water meter market is categorized on the basis of type, application and geography. On the basis of type, water meter market is divided into rotary piston, single jet, multi jet, woltman, combination, electromagnetic, and ultrasonic.

Each of the classifications is further divided in two types, conventional and smart. Based on application, water meter market is divided into commercial, residential and industrial. The residential segment, being the key user of water meters is expected to hold larger share of water meter market. Geographically, water meter market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Owing to the growing infrastructure in developing areas and strong presence of numerous manufactures, Asia Pacific is predicted to lead water meter market. The key players in water meter market include ., Apator SA, Arad Group, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Azbil Kimmon Co., Ltd., Badger Meter, Inc., Fedrel Meter, Elster Group GmbH, Neptune Technology Group Inc., G. Gioanola S.R.L., Aichi Tokei Denki Co., Ltd, Ningbo Water Meter Co. LtdB Meter, Maddalena Spa, Kamstrup A/S, Itron Inc., Master Meter, Inc., ZENNER International GmbH & Co. KG, Mueller Systems, LLC., Plata Meter Co., Ltd, Jiaxing Eastron Electronic Instruments Co., Ltd., and Sensus (Xylem Inc.).

Access 105 page research report with TOC on "Water Meter Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-water-meter-market-outlook-2017-2022

The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application (residential, commercial, industrial, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America). The report covers forecast and analysis for the water meter market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the water meter market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the water meter market on a global level. The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global water meter market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile. Demand for this market rises from the residential, commercial, industrial, and other applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global water meter market.

Key Applications : Residential Commercial Industrial

Key Regions : North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South America

Key Vendors : Aichi Tokei Denki Apator SA Arad Group Arqiva Ltd. B METERS s.r.l. Badger Meter Diehl Metering Elster Itron Inc. Jiangxi Sanchuan Kamstrup KROHNE Landis+Gyr Master Meter request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Key Questions Answered in this Report : What will the market size be in 2022? What are the key factors driving the global water meter market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key players in the water meter market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?



