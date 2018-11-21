

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks recovered from a near two-year low on Wednesday after media reports suggested that Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini might be willing to compromise on a budget criticized by the European Union.



The European Commission is due to publish its assessment of Italy's draft budgetary plans later in the day.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up half a percent at 352.77 in opening deals after losing 1.1 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was climbing 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index was up half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining 0.8 percent.



German industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp gained half a percent despite reporting a sharp fall in annual profits.



Renault shares jumped nearly 2 percent in Paris. The French automaker has appointed interim leaders to manage the company and oversee its share of a globe-spanning alliance with Nissan Motor following the arrest of Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn in Japan.



Johnson Matthey soared 7.2 percent in London. The company expects its full-year earnings to be at the upper end of expectations.



Home improvement retailer Kingfisher tumbled 2.8 percent. After reporting flat sales for the third quarter, the company said it would exit Russia, Spain and Portugal.



Software group Sage Group lost nearly 4 percent after warning of lower margins this year.



Drugmaker Indivior plummeted 13 percent after losing a U.S. court ruling in a case against Dr Reddy's Laboratories.



