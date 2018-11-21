Managed Print Services Market to Touch US$59.53 Bn by 2026 - TMR

ALBANY, New York, November 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global managed print services market is highly competitive due to the presence of large number of players functioning in the market. Leading players in the market are adopting various strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations for developing new products and using advanced technology. To mention some of the leading players operating the global managed print services market are Lexmark International Inc., HP Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, Konica Minolta, Inc., Canon, Inc., Ricoh Company Ltd., Kyocera Corporation, Xerox Corporation, and Toshiba Corporation.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, the global managed print services market is anticipated to reach US$59.53 bn by the end of 2026 progressing from US$30.7 bn earned in 2016. During the forecast period between 2018 and 2026, the market is projected to expand at 8.6% CAGR.

Request a PDF Sample -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=48453

Based on deployment, cloud segment held maximum share in terms of revenue in the global managed print services market in 2017. During the forecast period, this segment is likely to continue its dominance due to high demand for cloud based services. Based on geography, North America held larger regional share in 2018, as the health sector and government in the United States has largely adopted managed print services. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is likely to offer lucrative growth opportunity due to increase in investment and strategic acquisitions of U.S. in this region.

View Complete Report TOC -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/48453

Initiative to Reduce Dependency on Paper to Play Crucial Role in Increasing Demand for MPS

The demand for managed print services have increased largely across globe as it helps in reducing dependency on paper encouraging organizations to only print necessary documents. Growing environmental concerns and especially with regard to paper and unnecessary energy consumption are likely to increase the demand for managed print services. The benefits of using managed print services has helped organizations to efficiently meet their demand while further reducing paper wastage. Adding to it, government sectors and law firms are the ones that use paper extensively as compared to other industries. Thus, if government sectors and law firms employ managed print services it will help them in achieving higher Return on investment (ROI).

Get a PDF Brochure -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=48453

Limited Knowledge about MPS to Hamper Market Growth

Despite the growing demand for managed print services, there are some major challenges that might hinder the growth of this market. One of the key concerns is related to implementation of the managed print services that might deter the demand in this market. The technical issues faced while implanting this service are likely to hamper the productivity, which needs to be rectified by a support team. Moreover, during the times of power failure, it can led to the failure of system prints. Limited knowledge and doubts about using managed print services are also expected to obstruct market's growth. However, presence of printer manufactures, growing number of players in this market, and favorable government regulations are expected to drive the demand in this market.

Browse Research Release -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/managed-print-services-market-2018-2026.htm

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled "Managed Print Services (MPS) Market (Deployment - Cloud, On-premise, Hybrid; Enterprise Size - Small & Medium Enterprises (SME's), Large Enterprises; Channel - Printer/Copier Manufacturers, Channel Partner/Core MPS Providers; Industry - Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government and Public, Healthcare, Education, Legal, Construction, Manufacturing) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026."

Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market has been segmented as presented below:

Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market:By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Hybrid

Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market:By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SME's)

Large Enterprises

Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market:By Channel

Printer/Copier Manufacturers

Channel Partner/Core MPS Providers

Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market:By Industry

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Government and Public

Healthcare

Education

Legal

Construction

Manufacturing

Others

Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market: Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Italy Spain France Germany Rest Of Europe



Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India ASEAN Rest Of Asia Pacific Japan



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Browse MoreIT & Telecom Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Managed File Transfer Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/managed-file-transfer-market.html

Hardware as a Service Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hardware-as-a-service-market.html

Video on Demand Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/video-on-demand-market.html

About Us:

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.



Contact Us

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog:http://www.techyounme.com/