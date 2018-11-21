Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 20-November-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 364.60p INCLUDING current year revenue 371.40p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 360.44p INCLUDING current year revenue 367.24p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16