

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence eased for a fourth month running in November to its lowest level in over two years, preliminary data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to 13 from 15 in October. The latest reading was the lowest since September 2016, when it was at 12.



Households' opinion regarding the economic situation remained weak and their willingness to buy deteriorated further.



Separate data from the CBS showed that household consumption grew 2.2 percent year-on-year in September following a 2.3 percent growth in August.



The pace of consumption growth eased for a third straight month.



