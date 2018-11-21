A new Mediaroom platform will prepare the IPTV platform for future cloud migration, introducing virtualized architectures across Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Agreement will enable the modernization of the existing Magio IPTV service in Slovakia and the launch of a new IPTV service in the Czech Republic.

Mediaroom delivers high-end and immersive TV features, including linear and on-demand video, extensive metadata, archive TV, advanced privacy control.

MediaKind, a global media technology leader, has been selected by Slovak Telekom and T-Mobile Czech Republic, members of the Deutsche Telekom group, to power the delivery of market-leading IPTV services to consumers in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

MediaKind the new brand identity for Ericsson Media Solutions will upgrade and further extend its Mediaroom platform, which currently enables the existing Magio IPTV service in Slovakia, to provide a pathway for future cloud migration and the introduction of virtualized architectures in both countries. This converged, agile, and highly scalable TV solution will allow Slovak Telekom and T-Mobile Czech Republic to deliver a range of highly personalized services to its subscribers, including linear and on-demand video, extensive metadata, archive TV, advanced privacy and parental control.

Andrej Pinak, Director of IP and Service Platforms in Slovak Telekom and T-Mobile Czech Republic said: "Viewers have more choice and access to content than ever before and it's increasingly on their own terms. Following the successful deployment of Mediaroom and the delivery of our Magio IPTV service in Slovakia, we are delighted to increase the scope and breadth of our collaboration with MediaKind by expanding our service into the Czech Republic. By working alongside a trusted and proven strategic partner, we are able to invest in the best possible infrastructure and ensure our customers receive the most exciting and extensive range of rich, immersive and highly personalized viewing experiences across all screens."

Angel Ruiz, CEO, MediaKind, said: "Consumers today are embracing a wider range of converged and seamless multiscreen content. Service providers must find new ways to evolve their offering and deliver ever-more immersive media experiences. This latest deployment of Mediaroom will enable Slovak Telekom and T-Mobile Czech Republic to modernize software and introduce new high quality, live, video on demand and time-shifted services to its viewers. We look forward to further enhancing the IPTV service capability and introducing new, flexible and cost-effective methods of video delivery in the Czech and Slovak TV markets."

Mediaroom is the world's number one IPTV platform by market share and forms a key part of MediaKind's Media Platforms portfolio, which also includes MediaFirst. Mediaroom is an essential product within MediaKind's Orion solution family focusing on the experience for the consumer the center of the MediaKind Universe. Its future-proofed architecture enables a gradual and seamless evolution to next generation technology and highly engaging viewing experiences.

MediaFirst is a next-generation, cloud-based Pay TV platform that is used for delivering constantly optimized, device agnostic and highly personalized media experiences.

ENDS

About MediaKind

We are MediaKind, the new identity for Ericsson's Media Solutions business. Our mission is to lead the future of global media technology and be the first choice for service providers, operators, content owners and broadcasters looking to create and deliver immersive media experiences. Drawing on our longstanding industry heritage, we are driving next-generation live and on-demand, mobile and multiscreen media experiences for everyone, everywhere. Our wide-ranging, end-to-end portfolio of video delivery solutions include: Emmy award-winning video compression solutions for contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution; advertising and content personalization solutions; high efficiency cloud DVR; and TV and video delivery platforms.

For more information please visit: www.mediakind.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181121005218/en/

Contacts:

MediaKind

Freddie Weiss

+44(0)2074864900

Platform Communications

freddie@platformcomms.com