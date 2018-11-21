Everbright Sun Hung Kai Company Limited announces the closing of US$200 million Guaranteed Notes Issuance

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Everbright Sun Hung Kai Company Limited ("Everbright Sun Hung Kai" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Everbright SHK (BVI) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Everbright Sun Hung Kai, has closed the international offering of its US$200 million 3-year Guaranteed Notes ("Notes"). The Notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Everbright Sun Hung Kai, which is rated Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service.

The Notes carry a coupon rate of 5.25% and will mature on November 21, 2021. EBS International, China Everbright Bank Hong Kong Branch, ICBC International, and Standard Chartered Bank acted as the Joint Global Coordinators of the offering. Approval has been received for the listing of and the permission to deal in the Notes on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on November 22, 2018.

Everbright Sun Hung Kai Executive Director and CEO, Dr. Li Bingtao says, "The positive response to the issuance reflects investors' confidence in the Company's business. The debt funding provides an alternative financing channel for our business expansion in the region." Proceeds from the Notes will be used to develop existing businesses and optimize financing structures.

About Everbright Sun Hung Kai Company Limited

Everbright Sun Hung Kai Company Limited ("EBSHKCL") is a leading financial institution with four core businesses, Wealth Management and Brokerage, Corporate Finance and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Investment and Structured Financing. Operating under the Everbright Sun Hung Kai brand ("EBSHK") as well as the EBSHK Direct and EBSHK Private sub-brands, EBSHKCL is a subsidiary of Everbright Securities Company Limited ("Everbright Securities", SSE: 601788, HKEX: 6178), with Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (HKEX: 86) as its substantial shareholder, serving individual, corporate and institutional clients in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China and the U.K.

Backed by Everbright Securities and China Everbright Group member companies, coupled with its heritage in the financial industry beginning in 1969, EBSHK has emerged to be a full-fledged financial platform providing excellent cross-border and global financial services with Moody's "Baa3" long-term issuer and "Prime-3" short-term issuer credit ratings. EBSHKCL, through its subsidiaries, currently has over HK$140 billion* in assets under management, custody and/or advice. For more information, please visit www.ebshk.com.

*As of September 30, 2018