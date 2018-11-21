FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp.: FANDOM SPORTS to Launch its Revolutionary Blockchain Based Sports Entertainment Platform at CES 2019

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2018 / FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTC: FDMSF) (FRANKFURT: TQ42) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company"). has reached a significant release milestone with the multi-tenancy Blockchain-based sports entertainment platform and will formally launch it at CES Sports 2019 on January 10th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Blockchain architecture with full security and key features, including Multi-tenancy, FANCOIN Treasury, Rest API structure, and 3rd party SDK integration, enables the Platform to reach an international market with the ability to scale the FANDOM applications globally.

The Company has managed to optimize the post-launch technology costs to enable the proprietary FANDOM SPORTS Platform to scale and the pay-as-you-grow infrastructure cost model supports the Company's global ambition for the Platform. A long-term software licensing agreement is in place to cover basic functionalities and our dedicated engineering team will continue to secure new feature implementation for the Company's upcoming esports application as part of the PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED. business model.

The esports application technical sprint kicks off in New York on December 10th with the New York City based development team. The sprint is timed to take place after the European Start-Up and Investor Event, SLUSH 2018 (www.slush.org) where the Company has started its recruitment efforts for the Helsinki based esports operations and technology studio (https://thehub.fi/jobs/head-of-studio-cto?utm_source). The esports application is built on the Blockchain Platform as part of the Company's strategy to create one Platform, two apps on single FANCOIN economy.

The North American live sports application development has reached its technical-release stage, as per the engineering schedule, to test the platform functionality and requires additional development to meet our set user experience criteria for an alpha release. The Company has temporarily scaled down the React coder team and diverted the budget to build a global sports app. This key strategic decision will merge the North American live sports app with a new global pixel perfect live sports application scheduled to release in Q2, 2019.

