Subscribe Technologies Inc: Subscribe Technologies Flagship Platform "Gingerly" Enables over 5000 New Users

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2018 / Subscribe Technologies Inc. (CSE: SAAS, OTCQB: SRBBF, Frankfurt: 6GQ) ("Subscribe" or "the Company") is pleased to announce its Gingerly.com service has enabled new account access to over 5000 users of its recent asset acquisition WebinarIgnition.

Subscribe Technologies has been seeking rapid growth through acquisition of related businesses with an existing user base, among other growth strategies.

WebinarIgnition enables users to easily deploy live or pre-recorded (evergreen) webinars and charge viewers through the integrated payment system. Users can host unlimited webinars, host unlimited attendees, build customized page templates and access detailed registration & buyer reports, and professionally designed webinar templates can be customized for any brand, or user experience with color options, logo placement and features that include sales & conversion tracking, email & text message reminders plus Q&A / chat integration.

See Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z5yGLQ0JEpw&feature=youtu.be

Further integration between the two platforms is being implemented to enhance productivity and monetization opportunities for users.

President and CEO Mr. Paul Dickson states, "The WebinarIgnition acquisition demonstrates our commitment to evolving Gingerly.com in to a World-Class Software-as-a-Service business platform. WebinarIgnition is used by entrepreneurs we believe to be the same demographic as Gingerly users, so it's a perfect fit. We are pleased to welcome all WebinarIgnition users to Gingerly."

About Software as a Service (SaaS)

Software as a Service is a fast emerging, cloud based business model allowing companies to offer services worldwide, and grow their user base exponentially, with scale, and modest relative additional operating costs to do same.

About Gingerly

Gingerly is a cloud-based business management suite and dashboard offering a growing portfolio of a-la-carte business management applications for solopreneurs, small, and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).



For more information or to sign up for the platform, please visit www.gingerly.com .

About Subscribe Technologies

Subscribe Technologies (CSE: SAAS, OTCQB: SRBBF, Frankfurt: 6GQ) develops, partners with, acquires, and invests in cloud based software as a service (SAAS) solutions for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

To learn more about Subscribe Technologies, please visit www.subscribetech.com .

