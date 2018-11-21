Elsevier Signs Agreement with Al Hammadi to Adopt Order Sets and Care Planning Solutions as Part of Hospitals' Digital Transformation

DUBAI, UAE, November 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The agreement will see the implementation of Elsevier's Order Sets and Care Planning solutions in all three Al Hammadi hospitals over the next five years



Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, today announced an agreement with Al Hammadi Company for Development and Investment (Al Hammadi) to implement Elsevier's Order Sets and Care Planning solutions in Al Hammadi hospitals across Saudi Arabia.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/754760/Elsevier_Logo.jpg )



Al Hammadi currently oversees three large hospitals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Al Hammadi Hospital Al Olaya (300 beds), Al Hammadi Hospital Al Suwaidi (428 beds), and Al Hammadi Hospital Al Nuzha (600 beds).

Implementation of Order Sets and Care Planning solutions marks an important step of digital transformation for the hospital. The Saudi Arabian government is encouraging hospitals to harness technology optimizing patient care by putting hospitals with HIMSS EMRAM Stage 6 accreditations or above in higher reimbursement plans. The first step in the agreement with Elsevier will be to complete the implementation phase by the end of 2018.

"We are delighted to add Elsevier's solutions to our hospitals to support us in achieving Stage 6 HIMSS EMRAM accreditation. The agreement is a statement of how our commitment to digital transformation will deliver excellent outcomes in our hospitals," said Mohammad Bin Mohammed Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Al Hammadi.

Al Hammadi will join a growing number of hospitals in the region to implement Elsevier's Clinical Decision Support Solutions. Last year, following the implementation of Order Sets and Care Planning solutions, the Al Habib Medical Group achieved HIMSS EMRAM stage 6 .

"The agreement with Al Hamadi is a step closer to Elsevier's goal of supporting hospitals around the world to improve clinical outcomes. Hospitals are by nature complex environments, and clearly defined and documented care plans, structured assessment tools, and clinical decision support for doctors can achieve a more consistent delivery of care and improve outcomes for patients," said Tim Hawkins, Managing Director for Clinical Solutions in EMEALAAP, Elsevier.

Elsevier's Clinical Decision Support Solutions focus on driving operational efficiencies through improving communication and increasing access to evidence-based guidelines. Orders Sets quickly translate knowledge into actionable orders, while Care Planning allows the integration evidence-based, patient-centered care planning directly into the hospitals' EHR.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support and professional education, including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 38,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com

Media contact

Christopher Capot, Global Communications

Elsevier

+1-917-704-5174

c.capot@elsevier.com

