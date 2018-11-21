sprite-preloader
WKN: A0ET04 ISIN: GB00B0BN1P96 Ticker-Symbol: E6E 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire

BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 19

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC
549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of
business on 20 November 2018 were:

412.31c  per share (US cents) - Capital only
321.52p  per share (pence sterling) - Capital only
423.28c  per share (US cents) - Including current year income
330.08p  per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value.

3.      Following the cancellation of 5,000,000 treasury shares on 09 November
2018, the Company's share capital consists of 35,916,028 Ordinary shares
carrying one vote each. There are no shares held in treasury.

4.     As announced on 19 October 2018, the Company has published proposals
which will result in the liquidation of the Company's assets subject to
approval at a General Meeting to be held on 15 November 2018. The daily
valuation includes an accrual in respect of expected costs associated with the
liquidation.  This accrual accounts for costs directly attributable to the
liquidation. It is expected disposal costs will also be encountered while
selling down the portfolio however such costs cannot be reliably estimated
until the sale is executed. Consequently disposal costs have not been accrued
in the valuation at this point."

