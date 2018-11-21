Aircraft AFP/ATL Composites Market to Reach US$ 4.0 Billion in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, November 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft AFP/ATL Composites Market by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter and Military Aircraft), by Application Type (Airframe, Engine Applications, Flight Control Surfaces, and Others), by Fiber Type (Glass Fiber Composites, Carbon Fiber Composites, and Aramid Fiber Composites), by Automation Type (Automated Fiber Placement and Automated Tape Layup), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the aircraft AFP/ATL composites market over the trend period of 2013 to 2018 and forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Aircraft AFP/ATL Composites Market: Highlights

Composite materials earned a reputed image in the aerospace industry, owing to its excellent track record of more than five decades. Due to such incredible properties of composites in contrast to other materials, Boeing and Airbus scrupulously started investing in these materials in the critical section of an aircraft including airframe. As a result of that, the next-generation aircraft, B787 and A350XWB, contain composites more than 50% of the total structural weight of these aircraft. Composite stakeholders are trying to capitalize on the success story of aerospace composites into other industries as well. Several advancements in technologies and materials had gradually been brought in place in order to increase the penetration of composites to such high level in the next-generation aircraft. Among many advancements, we believe, automation in the layup process is of paramount importance as a skilled technician can only lay up 2.5 lbs. of prepreg manually in an hour, whereas, with the help of AFP/ATL process, prepreg can be laid at more than 50 lbs. per hour.

As per an indepth study conducted by Stratview Research, the global aircraft AFP/ATL composites market is projected to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach US$ 4,005.1 million in 2024. Increasing production rates of the next-generation composite-rich aircraft A350XWB, B787, and F-35; introduction of fuel-efficient variants of the best-selling aircraft with a greater composites content, A320neo and B737 max; increasing preference of AFP/ATL process for fabricating critical aerospace composite parts; superior benefits of AFP/ATL over the hand layup process; and rising demand for faster production of composite parts in order to produce a large number of aircraft to meet huge order backlogs are giving an impetus to the growth of AFP/ATL composites in the aerospace industry.

The research's findings suggest that wide-body aircraft is likely to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Increasing production rates of the next-generation aircraft programs A350XWB and B787 and increasing penetration of composites in newer variants of aircraft, such as B777x, are driving the wide-body aircraft segment. Military aircraft segment is driven by Lockheed Martin's F-35 whose production rate is also increasing with a target of 160 aircraft per annum by 2023.

Based on the application type, airframe is likely to remain the most dominant segment during the forecast period, whereas engine components are likely to remain the fastest growing segment during the same period. Increasing composite content in the latest turbofan engines will continue to drive the demand for lightweight AFP/ATL composites in the engine segment in the foreseen future. Similarly, fuselage and wing sections of both the next-generation aircraft (B787 and A350XWB) are made using advanced composites fabricated through AFP/ATL process.

Based on the fiber type, carbon fiber composite is projected to remain the most dominant as well as fastest-growing fiber type in the global aircraft AFP/ATL composites market over the next five years. Carbon fiber composite offers numerous advantages, such as high strength-to-weight ratio, high tensile and compressive strength, low coefficient of thermal expansion, and high fatigue resistance at lower weight over counterpart glass fiber composites.

In terms of regions, North America is projected to remain the largest as well as fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by the world's largest aircraft OEM, Boeing. Europe is also likely to witness a healthy growth momentum in the coming years as Airbus, the leading commercial aircraft maker, has incessantly been raising the production rates of A320 and A350XWB. Also, the region has a good capacity of producing helicopters with the presence of Airbus Helicopters and Russian Helicopters.

Some of the key players in the aircraft AFP/ATL composites market are Spirit AeroSystems, Premium Aerotech, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Leonardo S.p.A, Triumph Aerostructures, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, The Boeing Company, Airbus Group, GKN Aerospace, Bombardier Aerospace, and UTC Aerospace System.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the AFP/ATL composites market in the global aircraft industry and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft AFP/ATL Composites Market, by Aircraft Type

Narrow-Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Wide-Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft AFP/ATL Composites Market, by Application Type

Airframe (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Flight Control Surfaces (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft AFP/ATL Composites Market, by Fiber Type

Glass Fiber Composites (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Carbon Fiber Composites (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aramid Fiber Composites (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft AFP/ATL Composites Market, by Automation Type

Automated Fiber Placement (AFP) (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Automated Tape Layup (ATL) (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft AFP/ATL Composites Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: France , Germany , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , Singapore , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

