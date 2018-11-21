

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - House sales in Turkey rose in October from a year ago, after declining in the previous two months, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



Sales of houses rose 19.2 percent year-on-year in October after a 9.2 percent fall in September and a 12.5 percent slump in August. In July, sales grew 6.9 percent.



The number of houses sold totaled 146,536 in October versus 127, 327 in September.



Istanbul continued to hold the highest share of house sales with 18.5 percent and 27,156 houses sold. Ankara followed with 9.2 percent share and 13,430 houses sold.



In October, there was a 31.3 percent jump in houses sold for the first time and they held a 51.1 percent share of total house sales.



The mortgaged house sales were 5.5 percent of total sales in October and plunged 79.1 percent from a year ago.



