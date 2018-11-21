

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Radian Group Inc. (RDN) said it has acquired Independent Settlement Services LLC, a national appraisal and title management services company.



Radian noted that the acquisition is consistent with its growth and diversification strategy, and its focus on the core product offerings of its Title, Mortgage and Real Estate Services businesses.



Independent Settlement Services is a provider of real estate information and valuation solutions in all 50 states, and offers proprietary disruptive technology through Vendor Information Bridge or VIBe, a web-based, fully-integrated, real-time vendor management and settlement services technology system.



VIBe provides lenders, appraisers, servicing firms, due diligence firms, and appraisal-management companies with a fully-automated platform to manage the ordering and delivery of products and services.



Radian noted that Independent Settlement Services will operate under its current brand through its office in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Ed Chezosky, one of the company's founders, along with the existing senior management team, will continue to lead the day-to-day operations.



Radian said that in the coming months, Independent Settlement Services will transition to the new One Radian brand identity as an integral part of the company's Real Estate Services business.



