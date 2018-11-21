Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Change of Auditor

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)

21 November 2018

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

Following a formal tender process, Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott-Moncrieff as its new auditor with effect from 12 November 2018. Scott-Moncrieff will conduct the audit of the Company's financial statements for the financial year to 30 April 2019. The appointment of Scott Moncrieff as auditor for the following financial year will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2019.

In accordance with section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, Deloitte LLP has deposited a statement with the Company of the circumstances connected with them ceasing to hold office as auditor of the Company (the "Statement"). The Statement confirms that Deloitte LLP resigned as auditor of the Company because the Company held a competitive tender for the audit in which Deloitte LLP was not re-appointed.

For more information, please visit www.blueplanet.eu

You can also contact the Company on 0845 527 7588 or by emailing info@blueplanet.eu