DPW Holdings, Inc. to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2018 / DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) (the "Company") a diversified holding company, announced management will present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event on December 4, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

DPW Holdings' CEO and Chairman, Milton "Todd" Ault, III is scheduled to present. Mr. Ault, CAO Kenneth S. Cragun and CEO of Digital Power Lending William "Billy" Corbett will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. To schedule a meeting or for more information about the conference, please contact your LD Micro representative or LHA Investor Relations at dpwholdings@lhai.com. A live webcast of management's presentation will be available at DPW's website www.dpwholdings.com under the Investor Relations section. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

The LD Micro Main Event will take place December 4th, 5th, and 6th, in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 250 companies, and will be attended by over 1,200 individuals.

View the DPW Holdings LD Micro profile here.

Profiles powered by LD Micro- News Compliments of Accesswire

About DPW Holdings, Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with global impact. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, crypto-mining, and textiles. In addition, the company owns a select portfolio of commercial hospitality properties and extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. DPW Holdings, Inc.'s headquarters is located at 201 Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contacts:

Mary Magnani and Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415.433.3777, dpwholdings@lhai.com

SOURCE: DPW Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/528657/DPW-Holdings-Inc-to-Present-at-the-11th-Annual-LD-Micro-Main-Event