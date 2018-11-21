

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere And Co (DE) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $784.8 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $510.3 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Deere And Co reported adjusted earnings of $747.7 million or $2.30 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.5% to $9.42 billion from $8.02 billion last year.



Deere And Co earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $2.45 -Revenue (Q4): $9.42 Bln vs. $8.02 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX