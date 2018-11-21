

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - German industrial and technology group thyssenKrupp AG (TYEKF.PK) reported Tuesday a profit in its fiscal year 2018, compared to a loss last year. On a continuing operations basis, profit plunged with weak sales. Order intake also declined. Looking ahead, thyssenkrupp said it is cautiously optimistic overall with regard to the current fiscal year 2019.



For the year 2019, full group net income is forecast to increase significantly year-on-year from last year's 60 million euros. The company aims to achieve adjusted EBIT from the continuing operations of over 1 billion euros, higher than 706 million euros last year , with support from the programs initiated to improve performance in all business areas.



The Executive Board and Supervisory Board are proposing to the Annual General Meeting on February 1, 2019 the distribution of a dividend of 0.15 euros per share for the 2018 fiscal year.



Further, a roadmap for the announced separation of the Group was presented by the Executive Board. The company aims to have the separation approved by the Annual General Meeting in January 2020. The two companies must be operating largely as separate enterprises as of October 1, 2019. Appointments to the two management teams will be decided in spring 2019.



The company noted that the creation of the transaction structures for the separation will weigh heavily on net income and free cash flow in the 2019 fiscal year. The Group now expects costs in the high three-digit million euro range.



The Group said its preparations for the launch of the 50/50 joint venture with Tata are progressing on schedule.



For the full year 2018, full group net income attributable to shareholders was 8 million euros, compared to loss of 649 million euros last year. Attributable net income without Steel Americas plunged to 60 million euros from 271 million euros in the prior year.



Earnings per share were 0.01 euro. In the prior year, full group loss per share was 1.15 euros, while profit without Steel Americas was 0.37 euro.



The results reflected weak adjusted operating performance, and a provision for antitrust risks. Additional impacts resulted from the once-only tax liability recognized in June in connection with the joint venture.



Full group EBIT climbed 52 percent to 1.05 billion euros. EBIT from continuing operations fell 9 percent. Full Group adjusted EBIT fell 19 percent from last year to 1.55 billion euros, and was down 10 percent on a continuing operations basis.



Full group net sales dropped 1 percent to 42.75 billion euros from prior year's 42.97 billion euros. Sales from continuing operations increased 3 percent. On a comparable basis, sales were 5 percent higher.



The order intake declined 3 percent to 42.75 billion euros from last year's 44.29 billion euros. Order intake excluding Steel Americas remained flat. Adjusted for currency and portfolio effects, orders grew by 2 percent.



In Germany, ThyssenKrupp shares were trading at 15.82 euros, 0.44 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX