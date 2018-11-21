Infiniti Research, a global market and strategic intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of theircompetitor analysis framework for a home health agency in the U.S. The client is one of the largest home health providers. Based in the United States, the home health agency specializes in offering services such as in-home skilled nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, medical social work, home aides, and hospice and bereavement. The client wanted to devise a robust competitor analysis framework to analyze the potential of new markets. With the increase in the number of home health agency brands, the health services provider contacted Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in developing effective competitor analysis frameworks to sustain themselves in the competitive market space.

A competitor analysis framework helps organizations in monitoring the current market scenario. This helps identify new market opportunities and assess the competitive environment. If developed strategically, it can also help figure out the gaps in business strategies by answering questions pertaining to market concentration, positioning along the value chain, and competitors' background.

According to the healthcare industry experts at Infiniti Research, "The increasing demand for affordable healthcare treatments, awareness about home health agency among the population, and the pressure to decrease healthcare treatments costs has accelerated the growth of the global home health services market."

With the help of Infiniti Research's competitor analysis framework, the home health agency was successful in measuring their competitiveness in the global market. They also availed relevant data to fabricate business strategies that could aid them in gaining an edge over their competitors. The home health agency was able to gain comprehensive insights into their strengths and developed business plans to become market leaders in the U.S.

Infiniti's competitor analysis framework helped the home health services provider to:

Measure competitiveness in the global landscape.

Develop effective plans to become market leaders in the US region.

Infiniti's competitor analysis framework offered predictive insights on:

Devising precise business strategies.

Attaining comprehensive insights into their strengths.

