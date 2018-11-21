Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest prescriptive analytics study for a health care service provider. Based in the United States, the client is a leading player in the healthcare industry with a team of over 50,000 people. The company deals in a range of services such as home delivery pharmacy care, specialty pharmacy care, network-pharmacy claims processing, and benefit-design consultation and caters to the needs of people across 30+ countries. The foremost aim of the client was to shift towards a patient-focused business model to offer better services to their customers. They also wanted to evaluate scenarios to fabricate an approach for trade-off decisions.

Healthcare services are going through a major transformation and companies are facing the dire need for technology and operational efficiency to address the social determinants of health. In this scenario, prescriptive analytics aids in determining the best course of action for a given situation. A prescriptive analytics model is basically the amalgamation of predictive and descriptive analytics. Descriptive analytics provides insights regarding the past happenings; whereas, predictive analytics helps in forecasting the future market scenario.

"The prescriptive analytics model helped the healthcare service provider in leveraging future opportunities and demonstrating the implications of each step," says a healthcare industry expert from Quantzig.

Quantzig has specialized in delivering prescriptive analytics solutions to 55+ Fortune 500 companies across the globe.

Quantzig's prescriptive analytics solution helped the client to create a more personalized engagement by reviewing patients' progress, prioritizing patient outreach, and proactively addressing their vital issues. This helped the client in making practically viable profitable decisions in the highly competitive market. Moreover, with the aid of prescriptive analytics tools, the company devised an effective approach to formulate trade-off decisions.

The prescriptive analytics provided benefits that helped the client to:

Create more personalized engagement.

Proactively address patients' health issues.



The prescriptive analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Improving productivity and profitability.

Developing a faster approach to make trade-off decisions.



About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

