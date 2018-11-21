Dublin-based company bolsters its leadership as it moves into next phase of growth

Boxever, the market-leading personalisation platform that uses data and AI to make every customer interaction smarter, today announces the hire of Lorcan Malone as its new COO.

Previously, Malone worked for Swiftpage where he was President and COO. He has over 20 years' industry experience working extensively in both the private and public sectors in the US, Europe and the Middle East, delivering market-leading SAAS solutions and major IT projects.

Prior to joining Swiftpage Malone was VP at Infor CRM, GM at Sage CRM and held a number of senior level positions at IT services company Electronic Data Systems (EDS) in Ireland and the Middle East. Malone was also COO at Injazat Data Systems based in Abu Dhabi.

Dave O'Flanagan, CEO of Boxever, said: "We're absolutely delighted to add someone of Lorcan's calibre to the Boxever team. He has a track record of growing organisations from start-up to significant scale, and we're really excited about him bringing that experience to the table. His arrival times perfectly as we continue to diversify into new sectors, and expand into new markets across EMEA, Australasia and Latin America. This new hire caps off an exciting few months here at Boxever following a number of new business wins, a major rebrand and our recent inclusion in Gartner's Personalisation Engine Magic Quadrant."

Lorcan Malone said: "I'm thrilled to be joining a business at the cutting edge of the rapidly expanding martech industry. Boxever has been a leader in the market for a number of years now, helping businesses to unlock the enormous value of data, analytics and AI, and deliver brilliant experiences for their customers. I can't wait to get going as we drive the company through its next stage of growth across multiple markets and sectors."

About Boxever

Boxever is a personalisation platform that uses data and AI to make every customer interaction smarter. It connects all your customer, product and operational data, putting your customer at the centre of your business and enabling true 1:1 personalisation. This results in lower acquisition costs, accelerated conversion rates, improved customer engagement and higher lifetime value. Using artificial intelligence, it acts as the "brain" within your customer-tech ecosystem, taking in all data about the customer, deciding what should happen next and executing that action through the most appropriate channels in real time, as it happens.

Today, leading brands from across the globe including Emirates, Air New Zealand, Cebu Pacific, Brussels Airlines and Aer Lingus rely on Boxever to help acquire, convert and retain customers. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

