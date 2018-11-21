Dahua Technology Ranked Top 2 on a&s Security 50

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology jumped up to No. 2 on the a&s Security 50 list in 2018, moving one position higher than the previous year for the 5th time since 2014.

As one of the most influential rankings, Security 50 2018 ranks global manufacturers by product sales revenue, gross profit, profit margin, and net profit in their 2017 public financial reports. Dahua Technology became number 2 this year by achieving a gross revenue of CNY 18,844,458,053.78 (USD 2.88 billion), representing a 41.38% year-on-year increase.

Top 2 on Security 50 is the result of the company's constant commitment to customer success, creating value with products and solutions based on true market needs. Globalization and localization are also greatly promoted to better serve local communities in over 180 countries and regions.

Technological innovation being the core of development at Dahua Technology is shown through its high investment in R&D since 2014. In 2018, Dahua Technology launched a series of AI products and solutions for various scenarios, enabling perimeter protection, face recognition, and people counting, etc. Dahua AI algorithms took first place in many KITTI, ICDAR and MOT international challenges since 2016, receiving huge recognition.

Service and quality remain the key focuses. By establishing 54 overseas subsidiaries and representative offices as well as 22 overseas service stations, and a remote technical support center in HQ, Dahua Technology guarantees world-class service and quality by providing support regarding sales, marketing, training, maintenance, remote and on-site technical services, etc. to local markets.

In 2018, Dahua Technology launched "Heart of City", a smart city development engine supported by Full Sensing, Full Intelligence, Full Computing, and Full Ecosystem capabilities, to realize the construction of a "1 platform, 2 centers, N applications" (1+2+N) new smart city framework for application at the city, industry, and commercial level.

In the same year, Dahua Technology European Supply Centre was opened to supply European markets with better customer service and faster delivery through local assembling and centralized logistics services. The reliability of Dahua solutions has also been proved by taking first place in Asia QFD Excellent Project.

Top 2 on Security 50 is a valuable recognition and endorsement of the company. Dahua Technology will continue to focus on "Innovation, Quality and Service" to realize its mission of "Enabling a safer society and smarter living".

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788036/DAHUA_TECHNOLOGY_rank_2.jpg