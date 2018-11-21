SponsorsOne Inc.: SponsorsOne Operational Update and AGM Conference Call - First Brands live December 2018

WATERLOO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2018 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE: SPO) (Frankfurt: 5SO) the company that makes small brands BIG by building large, engaged and authentic communities that buy and support the Brands they love, is pleased to provide an operational update on the progress to revenue and earnings and to invite our shareholders to attend in person or by conference call, the Annual General Meeting of Company on Thursday, November 22, 2018 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time in Toronto.

"Our team has been heads down on the launch of the initial brands in support of Making Small Brands Big," stated Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne. "Developing the brand's story that will connect with the millennial buyer has been the focus, we are set to launch with two brands in December 2018 with the goal to add an additional 5 brands in Q1 2019".

Brand Updates

SPO announced jewelry designer Blue Water Ventures and wellness supplement maker PetCell as the initial brands for launch. Both of these brands have revenue capacity well over $10 million annually, so scaling to profitability is not an issue. SPO has built the eCommerce sites for these brands using Shopify, complete with fulfillment and payment processing .

Each of the brand stories is developed under the direction of John Strauss, SPO's Creative Director and content development is currently in post-production. Content will be distributed over social and digital media channels including Amazon Direct, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

Chester See, head of Influencer strategy for SPO has been involved in how to tell the story to his followers and is involved in post-production. The overall plan is to drive sales of the brand products during this holiday buying season by communicating a story that connects with the millennial buyer.

Platform Update

The SponsorCoin platform is completed and currently operational in our production environment while development focus is on completing the mobile app and micro-influencer UX design. SponsorsOne expects to introduce the mobile app in Q1 2019 to the Brand communities.

Capital Market Update

While the capital market remains very challenging the SPO continues to press release it's progress to inform investors. SPO has executed two investor relations campaigns, resulting in over 2 million shares traded. SPO explored using social media to reach Canadian investors with efforts focused on the buildup of our social media on Facebook and Instagram. The Company's social media will continue to be active as our story builds with the Brands. Heading into 2019 the Company will engage with a national Investor Relations firm for 2019, starting with a national roadshow in January to tell the SPO story. Final negotiations for the IR contract are underway and are expected to conclude mid-December 2018.

AGM and Conference Call

The Company has it's Annual General Meeting of the shareholders on Thursday, November 22, 2018, at 11:30 AM EST and invites all shareholders who cannot attend in person to call into the pre-arranged conference call number.

Join the call: https://www.uberconference.com/sponsorsone or dial in at: +1.647-557-7909, PIN: 67122,

International access numbers available here: https://uberconference.com/international

Toll free at 1-800-234-5678 passcode 234567#.

After the formal part of the meeting has concluded a brief update will be provided and Q&A will commence with participants attending or on the call.

2019 Guidance

SponsorsOne's plan for 2019 is targeting a total of 27 Bands live on the platform across Fashion, Beauty, Wellness, and Food. Each of these Brands producing potentially $500,000 in gross revenue from the SPO marketing efforts and with SPO charging 20% of the gross revenue. We anticipate cash flow positive and profitability in 2019. We expect by the end of 2019 that the big data analytics within the SponsorCoin platform will provide deep insights to drive further sales with our current Brands to attract more brands in 2020. During 20202 our goal is to add one brand per week with a target of 50 additional brands on the platform.

About SponsorsOne:

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of digital marketing through storytelling and digital-commerce with the SponsorsCloud platform and its highly scalable digital - smart contract based digital-currency called SponsorCoin. Combined, this allows Brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of micro-influencers within the social realm. The SponsorsCloud platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect to their customers and to compensate the consumer for authentic engagement using the SponsorCoin digital currency. SponsorsCloud and SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services in which their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Gary Bartholomew, Executive Chairman

To learn more, please visit http://sponsorsone.com

