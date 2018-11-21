Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Expo 2025 Russia / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Expo 2025 Russia: FROM LARGEST SITE TO VISA-FREE REGIME 21-Nov-2018 / 13:30 CET/CEST *EXPO 2025 RUSSIA: FROM LARGEST SITE TO VISA-FREE REGIME* *November 21, 2018 *- _Ekaterinburg, if its bid to host EXPO 2025 is successful, intends to create the largest EXPO park in history, attract the maximum number of participating countries, ease the visa regime and create a 'smart city', which will remain as a legacy for future generations._ The EXPO in Ekaterinburg will be the largest in the history of the event. The organizers have already reserved for the Fair a territory of 555 hectares on the shore of the Verkh-Isetsky pond, where 103 pavilions will be built. They plan on building an amphitheater, a concert hall, a cinema with capacity of 1200 people and a multimedia play area (in the northern part of the territory), and all these facilities will continue to work after the end of the event. The authorities will build a public business center, a sports complex and a new park in the southern part as well as a new international terminal in Koltsovo International Airport. It is expected that the Fair in the capital of the Ural region will be held during the warm season of the year (between May 2 and November 2, 2025). The organizers are ready to welcome over 14 million people and 147 participating countries, which is more than at the World EXPO in Milan in 2015. Similarly to the FIFA World Cup, Russia is ready to make entry into the country much easier for the EXPO visitors, who will be able to use their exhibition tickets as a visa. The theme of the Fair is "Changing the World: Innovations and Better Life for Future Generations", and this will be fully reflected in the infrastructure created for it. The EXPO Park will run almost entirely on renewable sources of energy. Once the exhibition has finished, the site will be transformed into a "smart city": the themed pavilions will be used as international educational, scientific research or medical centers. In addition, a special economic zone will operate in the city: it will offer a range of tax incentives and customs preferences, which will create a more favorable environment for doing business and guarantee access to engineering, transportation and business infrastructures. In total, about 1.5 billion euros will be allocated from the federal and regional budgets for the creation of the EXPO complex. A further 170 million euros will be provided under the developing nations support program, which is expected to include approximately 100 countries. To be more specific, these funds will be used for building and equipping of national pavilions, covering operational expenses, marketing etc. Photos: http://bit.ly/2Kmvld8 [1] *Ekaterinburg EXPO 2025* _The World EXPO is a global exhibition project aimed at promoting the ideas of public education, innovation, progress and international cooperation, and has a history spanning over 160 years. Since 1851, i.e. for almost 170 years, Russia has participated in all the world's fairs and earned prestigious awards. However, the world exhibition has never been held in Russia before. _ _Along with Osaka and Baku, Ekaterinburg is competing for the right to host the world EXPO in 2025. Ekaterinburg's theme is "Changing the World: Innovations and Better Life for Future Generations." If Ekaterinburg wins, the World EXPO will be held from May 2 to November 2, 2025 and will welcome visitors from about 150 countries._ _The decision on the winning city will be finalized by secret ballot at the 164th General Assembly of the BIE on November 23, 2018._ For more information, please contact: Expo2025@m-p.ru Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 749523 21-Nov-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=601f4b5903a7a4cc55a5d9f7f97136ba&application_id=749523&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

