Antidepressant Drugs Market to Reach $15.98 Bn by 2023, Globally at 2.1% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, November 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Increase in the number of patients suffering from depression, stress, and anxiety coupled withemergence of novel drugs with fewer side-effects are expected to boost the growth of the antidepressant drugs market

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Antidepressant Drugs Market by Depressive Disorder (Major Depressive Disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Panic Disorder, and Others) and Product (Tricyclic Antidepressants, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors, Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors, Serotonin Antagonist and Reuptake Inhibitors, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report offers in-depth analyses of the global antidepressant drugs market by closely analyzing the industry trends, top investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, key growth strategies, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global antidepressant drugs market accounted for $14.11 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $15.98 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Increased global disease burden of depression, rise in geriatric population, and emergence of innovative techniques for the development of drugs with fewer side-effects drive the growth of the market. However, poor efficacy and safety profiles of drugs, inclination toward non-pharmacological therapies, and increase in the number of patent expiration of antidepressants hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in awareness regarding the disease state and rise in number of patients suffering from stress are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in future.

Request Sample Report at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2593

Obsessive-compulsive disorder segment to portray fastest demand through 2023

The obsessive-compulsive disorder segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period, owing to changing lifestyle and need for better quality of life. However, the major depressive disorder segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing about 40% of the total revenue, as majority of the patients are diagnosed with this disorder due to high stress levels. The other segments analyzed in the report include generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, and others.

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors segment to lead the market by 2023

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period, as these are highly effective in treat depression and anxiety due to their minimal side-effects. The other antidepressant products analyzed in the report are tricyclic antidepressants, serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, monoamine oxidase inhibitors, serotonin antagonist and reuptake inhibitors, and others.

For Purchase Enquiry:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2593

North America to retain the largest market sharethrough 2023

North America accounted for the largest share in the market, contributing more than half of the total revenue, owing to increase in incidence of disorders such as stress, suicidal feelings, serious psychological disorders, and anxiety among the adult population in the region. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.0% during the study period, owing to the increase in marketing approval for new medicines in the region and presence of large pool of geriatric population. The other regions analyzed in the report include Europe and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Torchbearers of the market

The report analyzes the several leading players in the market, which include Allergan Plc, Eli Lilly and Co., H. Lundbeck, Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Alkermes Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Purchase an enterprise user license and get 1 month complimentary access to our Knowledge Tree subscription. Offer valid till 15th November 201 8 . (*Terms and Conditions apply)

Get subscription: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout/394361

Trending Reports of Medical Devices Market:

Immunoglobulin Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Antibiotics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com