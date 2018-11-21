Two new reports from BloombergNEF recommend that the two northern European countries should implement policies to accelerate the adoption of energy storage and smart electric vehicle charging, while also improving demand response and interconnection to Nordic hydropower reservoirs. All of these actions are expected to further reduce fossil fuel dependence and add flexibility to their respective energy markets.Germany and the United Kingdom could make their respective energy systems cleaner and more flexible by increasing their efforts to support energy storage and electromobility, while also improving ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...