High-capacity route will connect two key European regions

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) was selected by a major webscale company for a wavelength solution to provide capacity between two of the company's data centers in Europe. The solution will be deployed on a direct route owned and operated by Zayo, tailored to the customer's exact requirements.

The route, which leverages acquired assets from Viatel, will provide a key portion of the company's core network in Europe. Zayo continues to see continued demand in Europe for high-capacity networks, in both dark fiber and wavelength form, from global companies in multiple sectors.

"Zayo's owned infrastructure was a major differentiator in winning this business," said Annette Murphy, Zayo's managing director of Europe. "We are able to provide very high-capacity connectivity and deploy it very quickly for the customer."

"In this case, our long-standing customer needs terabytes of throughput on a direct route," said Randy Dunbar, president of Transport at Zayo. "It's an excellent illustration of leveraging our embedded network to provide the customer with a solution that meets their capacity needs."

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure solutions, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world's leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo's 130,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides users with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth. For more information, visit zayo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "continue," "will," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements will be achieved and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. For additional information on these and other factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our filings with the SEC, including our 10-K dated August 24, 2018. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

