Political course corrections, coupled with the alarming reports on climate conservation, have led the organizers behind Power2Drive and other endorsers to initiate a manifesto. The aim is to deepen the close connection between e-mobility and renewable sources of energy and achieve a sustainable future. The smarter E Europe, the largest energy industry platform in Europe, will demonstrate the potential held by this combination of mobility and clean energy, and the pressing need to pay greater attention to sector coupling.

The organizers behind Power2Drive have formed a strong alliance committed to the idea of a successful transition to renewable sources of energy in the transportation sector. Some of the declaration's first signatories include the German Federal Association for eMobility (BEM), the German Association of Energy Market Innovators (bne), the German Association for Solar Mobility (BSM), the German Solar Association (BSW-Solar), the German Wind Energy Association (BWE), the International Solar Energy Society, German Section (DGS) and the International Battery & Energy Storage Alliance (IBESA).

The signatories are not only demanding a clear signal from politicians, but also a progressive and consistent approach by industry and members of the public. The alliance has formulated seven recommendations to demonstrate why a close connection between e-mobility and renewable sources of energy is absolutely essential,and wants to see the mistakes of the past serve to propel people toward decisive action today. Investments in renewable sources of energy are necessary to cope with worsening climate change, and the basis for a successful energy transition can only be established when politicians define clear parameters. Plus, if the reshaping of the transportation sector is to have a positive effect on the climate, there must be a clear focus on renewable sources of energy.

Power2Drive Europe and the parallel events will take place from May 15-17, 2019 under the umbrella of The smarter E Europe at Messe München.

