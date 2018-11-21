Software Consulting Market Size Worth $382.65 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global software consulting market is expected to reach USD 382.65 billion by 2025, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for digitalization in business processes and low start-up costs associated with software consulting services are expected to drive the growth of the market.

The growing adoption of enterprise software solutions to increase productivity and efficiency of an organization is driving the demand for software consulting services for efficient installation and use of these solutions. The increasing need for the development of enterprise mobile applications and web applications is further expected to drive the demand for consultation planning, implementation, and support for applications.

Migration of IT infrastructure to cloud computing infrastructure and traditional IT solutions to mobile computing solutions are the current trends observed in the market. These trends are expected to drive the demand for software consulting services over the forecast period. Furthermore, new service providers in the market are delivering an innovative business model that redefines the existing business model.

Moreover, digital transformation across the manufacturing industries and adoption of Industry 4.0 standards are expected to drive the demand for software consulting services for installing new software based solutions and gaining insights on advanced changes made in the software solutions. Increasing number of SMEs and their demand for advanced software solutions for developing effective business models are expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The enterprise solution segment is expected to account for a significant market share over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for an efficient and integrated system that minimizes operational costs.

Increasing investments by large enterprises in advanced technologies to cope with the changing industry dynamics are expected to drive the growth of the large enterprise segment.

The IT & telecom segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing demand for maintaining quality, security, and performance of software architecture in the IT & telecom industry are expected to drive the growth of the market.

North America is expected to continue to dominate in the market over the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of software consulting service providers.

is expected to continue to dominate in the market over the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of software consulting service providers. The key industry participants include Atos SE, Accenture, Capgemini, CGI Group Inc., Cognizant, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Ernst & Young Global Limited, IBM Corporation, Oracle, PwC, and SAP SE.

Grand View Research has segmented the global software consulting market on the basis of application, enterprise size, end-use, and region:

Software Consulting Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) Enterprise Solutions Application Development Migration & Maintenance services Design Services Application Testing Services Software Security Services

Software Consulting Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) Large Enterprise Small & Medium Enterprise

Software Consulting End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) Automotive BFSI Education Government Healthcare IT & Telecom Manufacturing Retail Others

Software Consulting Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Middle East & Africa



